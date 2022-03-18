The quintessential quaint cottage in the heart of Auburn that you've dreamed of can now be yours. This lovely home has it all inside & out. Outside there's a deck, two stone patios, mature manicured landscaping, a greenhouse, a shed & chicken coop, a huge oak tree perfect for a swing, a beautiful row of Japanese maples flanking the deck & patio, as well as an outdoor shower and wooden & in ground electric fences. Inside the coziness of the original home is complimented by the well-designed addition that offers the spaces like a home office, owner's suite, large great room & laundry room for modern living. The home seamlessly blends preserved historic details w/new features. The home is flooded w/natural light & has vaulted ceilings. Additional parking at back of the lot by alleyway. Roof, HVAC, appliances, electrical & plumbing all updated in 2007. New windows on main level in 2018. Located 1 mile from Jordan-Hare & Samford Hall. Convenient to Samford Pool, Town Creek, downtown.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $872,000
