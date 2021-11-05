Welcome to Twenty 51, an exclusive Toland Development. Immaculate maintained "Must See" home is a show stopper w/ its modern architecture & design. Features include open floor plan, hardwood floors, coffered ceiling, gorgeous modern stacked stone fireplace, quartz countertops in the kitchen & all baths. The heart of the open floor plan boast a designer kitchen w/ high end cabinetry and GE Cafe' Appliances. When it comes time to relax enjoy your huge master bedroom on the main level with an en suite fit for royalty with two vanities, tiled shower & a tub. Additional bedroom downstairs can also function as a home office. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, a workout nook & a full bath. Entertaining will be easy on your private screened veranda with an outdoor fireplace for those cool nights. This home checks all the boxes! New roof October 2021. Mirrors in the master bath & guest bath do not convey with the home. Don't miss this beauty, sitting on the Moores Mill golf course at holes 2 & 8!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $879,999
