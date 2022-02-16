5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $899,900

Location, Location, Location. That is what makes land valuable, and you cannot make more land. Welcome to 639 S. College St. approx. 1.32 acres of prime real estate, a one owner Ranch style home with 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths and approx. 4500 sqft. This home is solid as they come. Large open living spaces, including the den with cathedral ceilings with exposed beams & a beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Lots of windows letting in plenty of natural light. Large formal living & dining areas. The kitchen is large with a great flow, very functional to today's standards. The walkout basement consists of a large flex/game/theater room, 3 bedrooms, & unfinished heated/cooled storage space, perfect for a shop. We mentioned location, you are just approx 500' from the University property,.3 mi to the Arboretum, .4mi to Gogue Performing Arts Center & Jule Collins Smith Art Museum, 1 mi to Jordan-Hare Stadium & Toomers Corner. This is a chance to own a piece of Auburn and Auburn's lifestyle.