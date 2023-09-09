New home built by Landmark Properties in one of Auburn's newest neighborhoods, Bridgewater At Cary Creek! This modern european home plan features designer finishes from the exterior to the interior! Quartz countertops will be featured throughout the home! Energy efficient highlights are; spray foam insulation in the attic, tankless hot water heater. Zoyzia grass and irrigation included. Kitchen and breakfast area features a wood ceiling with designer selected lighting, kitchen will also feature a beautifully designed backsplash! Custom designed cabinetry throughout the home that will feature new modern finishes! Designer also created a unique space with custom cabinetry for decor storage! Every detail of this new, modern european home is a must see! Come Home To A Landmark Property!
5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $902,000
