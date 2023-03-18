Fantastic floor plan! Main level includes owner’s suite, office, 2 bedrooms connected by a Jack-N-Jill bath. Dining room w/coffered ceiling. Shiplap walls in powder room. Bright kitchen boasts large center island w/farmhouse sink, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, pantry & large breakfast area. Open great room w/built-in cabinetry & gas log fireplace with floor to ceiling stacked stone. French doors open to screened porch complete with another stacked stone fireplace & gorgeous tongue & groove ceiling. 2nd level includes a sunny bonus room w/window seat, full bath & bedroom. Basement offers a spacious additional living room, gym, bedroom, full bath, storage areas & secondary 3 car garage! Owner’s Suite boasts hardwood floors, recessed lighting & plantation shutters. Luxurious en-suite bathroom with freestanding tub, rain head tiled shower, double vanities & private water closet. Roomy laundry with cabinetry & undermount sink. 5 garage bays! 2 on main level + 3 in basement!