5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $935,000

All brick Beautiful custom build 5-bedroom 4.5 bath home containing 5,800 square feet. Ideally located and designed for the family. Quiet, secure, cul-de-sac in the Grove Hill Subdivision. Formal dining room sided by a dual gas fireplace, HUGE living space with natural light raining in from full pane Lincoln windows. Kitchen perfectly located with ease of access to dining room, breakfast nook, and living space. Rich red oak floors, custom cabinetry, Kenmore gas over electric rang, Bosch dishwasher, and solid countertops. Spectacular screened outdoor area provides private views of the golf course! Full walk-out basement with recreation room, wet bar, workout room, wrapping room with custom storage, large living space, and a theater. Two bedrooms with full bath completes the bottom floor. Walkout covered entertaining area with gas fireplace, large backyard that includes a concrete pad basketball area. Home is an incredible place to live and build memories with family and friends!