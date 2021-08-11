5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $935,000

Gorgeous 5 BR/3.5BTH house on the 13th tee box of Moores Mill Golf Course with spectacular landscaping on a 1.37 acre lot. Executive house is warm, rich and inviting. Large master on main level with spectacular spa-like bathroom and dual closets. Beautiful kitchen with new microwave and gas cooktop, granite countertops, custom cabinets, island and walk-in pantry. Amazing sunroom with surround glass, barnwood ceiling, tile floor and wood burning fireplace will quickly become your favorite room with astonishing golf course view. The 4 generously sized upstairs bedrooms have Jack and Jill bathrooms with the 4th bedroom potentially being a bonus room. Numerous special features include: hardwood throughout main living area, heavy crown molding, transoms, vaulted living room and study ceilings, faux finished powder room and dining room, custom built-ins, gas fireplace in living room, dry bar with ice maker and decorators light fixtures. Rear deck features a hot tub and sitting/grilling area.