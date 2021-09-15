It's all about location with this gem! Nestled on a private 1.2 acre lot, the property is exactly 1 mile from both Jordan Hare Stadium & Toomer's Corner! The arboretum is right across the street - a perfect scenic cut-through to Tiger Walk on game days! Upon entering the home, you will find a welcoming foyer, formal sitting room & dining room. The large den overlooking the backyard includes a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, custom built-ins, vaulted ceilings, & a view of the third story loft space. The breakfast room & large kitchen include an abundance of storage, hideaway desk, pantry, & access to the backyard. Off the laundry room is easy access to the 3 car carport. The main level also includes a guest room & full bath, & the owners suite complete with en suite & dual walk-in closets. The lower level includes a large bonus room, 3 spacious bedrooms, & a shared bath. Notice 2 heated/cooled storage spaces. You don't want to miss an opportunity to live steps away from Auburn University!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $950,000
