Renovated, must-see home in Grove Hill! Brand new custom kitchen and owner's suite bathroom. Oversized kitchen with 48" gas range, butler pantry/bar w/ dual zone wine refrigerator and additional beverage refrigerator. Kitchen opens to Great Room and Breakfast room. New roof, 4 new Trane HVACs and both water heaters (all replaced within past 0-3 years). Main floor also has private owners’ suite and office, as well as flex room. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms (one is large bonus room). New wood flooring, new carpet and new quartz counters. Shiplap ceilings, extensive crown molding and fantastic closet space. Covered game day patio and large deck overlook private, shaded backyard with hardwoods. Oversized 3 car garage. Fenced backyard with firepit and lower storage room for lawn and other equipment. PICTURES coming by Thursday, Feb. 10th. Owners have flexibility with closing date. Seller is licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $964,999
