5 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $329,900

Beautiful Craftsman Style home located on large CORNER lot in Sentinel Hills S/D. Home complete with hardwood, tile, crown moulding and granite countertops. Covenants & Restrictions, but no HOA established yet. Seller requests PREAPPROVED BUYERS ONLY! Seller also request MASKS for all who enter home. Please remove shoes at front door. Beautiful fenced in back yard; excellent for large gatherings, or just a fun time outside. ! 80 gallon water heater, sprinkler system on front, back, and sides. Gas logs in fireplace (Propane tank). TWO LAUNDRY ROOMS; ONE UPSTAIRS AND ONE DOWNSTAIRS. AGENTS, PLEASE LET YOUR BUYERS KNOW THAT THE GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO A LARGE FAMILY ROOM, BUT SELLER IS WILLING TO REVERT IT BACK TO ITS ORIGINAL STATE OF A TWO-CAR GARAGE IF buyer prefer! MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL!!! View More