Package Deal!! Two Investment Homes available together!! Turn key with tenants already in place. 611 S 4th Avenue & 612 S 3rd Avenue! Both properties connect to one another! 611 S 4th offers 3 Bed / 1 Bath with over 1375 Soft! New Paint, Roof, & Carpet! Tenant pays $715 a month. 612 S 3rd Avenue offers 2 Bed / 1 Bath with 960 Sqft! New Roof & Window Units! Tenant is paying $750 a month! Call or text for additional details! 678-378-7519