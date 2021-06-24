5 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $49,900

302 SO 8TH AVE, LANETT, AL 36863 is a 3186+- SFQT single family home built in 1940 sitting on 0.47+- acres. This property is a 5 bedroom 3 bath home, located approximately 1.3 miles from West Point GA, 18.6 miles from Lagrange GA, and 20.4 miles from Opelika AL. Property is not financeable. ONLY cash, hard money, rehab loan. Alabama right of redemption laws may apply.