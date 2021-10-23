Custom home on 3 acres. Impeccable attn to detail - thick crown, 10' ceilings, 8' doors. 5 beds, each w/ bath. Stunning screen porch w/ wood ceiling, FP, Trex. Open living space includes spacious dining & great rooms. Great room w/ vaulted ceiling, stacked stone gas FP, & wall of windows! Chef's kitchen features dbl ovens, undermount sink, huge center island. Large breakfast + a keeping room. Main level master offers big windows, huge WI closet, & spa-like bath w/ dbl sinks, private WC, extra long soaking tub, & magnificent stone/tile WI shower. Bed 2 = main level guest suite w/ hardwoods & en suite bath w/ large tile shower. Beds 3 & 4 also on main & w/ upgraded en suite baths. Bed 5 is up, along w/ 5th full bath & WI attic. Covered front porch + covered patio w/ grill gas line. Upgraded plumbing fixtures. Real wood (cherry/walnut) T&G custom cabinetry. Structured storage in closets. Spray foam, encapsulated crawl, extra deep garage, gutters, Navian WH, laundry pre-plumbed for sink.
5 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $560,000
