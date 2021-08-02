5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $282,900

Guest suite and full bath on main Formal dining room/study/flex space Spacious Owners retreat with large walk-in closet
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Guest suite and full bath on main Formal dining room/study/flex space Spacious Owners retreat with large walk-in closet
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.
Before the vote to requirement students to wear masks within Auburn City Schools at the beginning of the school year was even passed, the mult…
In the Team USA’s most dire moment, Sunisa Lee came up big.
With the performance of a lifetime, Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee won gold in the individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.
A Lanett woman is facing murder charges after police responded to a call about a gunshot wound victim and found the victim dead on Saturday, p…
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
A man is recovering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after he shot at officers with the Auburn Police Division on Sunday evening, Auburn p…
Never too lateIt’s not even the fourth quarter and Auburn is getting its butt kicked by individuals who refuse to get vaccinated. Governor Ive…
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at East Alabama Health, which includes East Alabama M…
Auburn signee Sunisa Lee is an Olympic champion, putting to action a gold-medal plan by her club coach Jess Graba and her college coach Jeff Graba.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.