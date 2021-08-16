5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $283,900

Guest suite and full bath on main Formal dining room/study/flex space Spacious Owners retreat with large walk-in closet
And one student said: "I just want to breathe how God designed me to breathe."
For the fourth straight day, EAMC on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
An Auburn teen is dead after he succumbed to wounds sustained during a shooting in the 1200 block of South College Street Thursday evening, po…
An Auburn teen is facing murder charges after another teen died in a shooting incident Thursday night, while another man is currently being so…
A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in Opelika Monday afternoon, police with the Opelika Police Department said.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Tuesday that defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is not with the team at this time.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley dipped from 44 to 43 on Wednesday.…
Auburn, Opelika and Lee County as a whole all saw big increases in population over the course of the last 10 years, according to results from …
The Auburn Planning Commission approved at its Thursday meeting preliminary plats for three subdivisions that are part of the Plainsman Lake D…
Caylin Newton opened up Wednesday about his Blount’s disease diagnosis, sending a message of positivity about his battles with insecurity and self-doubt.
