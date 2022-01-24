 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $285,000

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $285,000

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $285,000

5 Bedroom home UNDER $300K! Spacious home with HUGE closets in all bedrooms. Flat AND fenced backyard with covered patio area. Sprinkler system, gas logs, large pantry, and granite throughout. If you are looking for space, this home is for you. Located in highly sought after Wyndham Gate Subdivision.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert