5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $292,590

This gorgeous house is THE JODECO 2 story bay window. You'll love the look and the space. Open floor plan great for entertaining, and family time. There is one BR on the main for your guest or office. Foyer opens to formal dinging room, breakfast area, island in the kitchen more room to enjoy cooking. Large on-suite with 2 walk in closet. Smart home. Spacious BR. Bedroom upstairs with bay window. Spacious! Limited houses. Don't wait, now is the time to buy.