5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $296,090

ESTIMATED CLOSE DATE 12/17/2021 NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! (LOT 32) The Jodeco Front Porch is a new, open concept plan with 5 Bedrooms with 3 Full baths. The main floor is thoughtfully arranged with a spacious kitchen offering views to the dining and gathering area, a full bathroom and Bedroom to complete the main level. The Owner's Suite and 3 Secondary Bedrooms are located on the 2nd level with an Oversized Utility Room nearby. Highlighted Features include a Stainless-Steel Kitchen appliance package (refrigerator not included), White upgraded Cabinets, Granite Counter-tops in the kitchen, Full House Blinds, LED Lighting and 1/ 2-10 Builder Warranty. Smart Home Technology Included. ** Home Information, Including Pricing, Included Features & Availability are subject to change prior to sale without notice or obligation. Call today for Buyer Incentives.