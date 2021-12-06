5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $303,000

WELCOME TO WYNDHAM SOUTH! This amazing, well maintained 5 bedroom/3 bath home is located in a desirable community and is ready for YOU! When you enter the home, you're greeted by a living room and dining area. Transition through the archway to step into an open family room and kitchen. As an added touch, you'll love the granite countertops and hardwood flooring. The owner's retreat is spacious, features a cozy sitting area and the bath has double vanities with a large walk-in closet. All appliances convey with the home. Washer and dryer not included. The huge fenced backyard with a covered patio is ideal for entertaining, kids' play and family gatherings. You'll enjoy the convenience and storage of having an attached three car garage. Minutes away from Tiger Town and and I-85. Tenant occupied until June 30, 2022 with the possibility of tenant agreeing to an early termination. All showings require a 48 hour notice and listing agent must accompany. DON'T MISS SEEING THIS ONE!