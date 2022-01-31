 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $313,900

Intriguing 5 bedroom/3 bath home with grand 2-story foyer and architecturally designed staircase.. The kitchen with island opens to breakfast nook and family room with fireplace. A guest bedroom with full bath, dining room and study complete the main level. The Owner's Suite offers double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, linen closet and large walk-in closet with windows. Three additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room complete the second floor.

