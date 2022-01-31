Intriguing 5 bedroom/3 bath home with grand 2-story foyer and architecturally designed staircase.. The kitchen with island opens to breakfast nook and family room with fireplace. A guest bedroom with full bath, dining room and study complete the main level. The Owner's Suite offers double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, linen closet and large walk-in closet with windows. Three additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room complete the second floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $313,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne and the Auburn gymnastics team beat Alabama and made history again, scoring the program's second-best score ever.
- Updated
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has announced a long-term contract extension that will keep Bruce Pearl the head coach for Auburn men’s…
- Updated
“She was one of the top recruits in the country outside of Suni.” Sophia Groth is already showing why.
- Updated
Auburn is proactively pursuing a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, and there is comfort in the athletics department that Auburn will be able to offer an extension that will allow him to finish his career with the Tigers.
- Updated
Suni Lee won the all-around in her first Auburn-Alabama meeting on Friday night, earning the first NCAA all-around win of her college career and putting her stamp on the fiercest rivalry in college sports.
- Updated
The Tigers jumped for joy. The fans stormed the court.
- Updated
There’s no sense trying to tiptoe over it.
- Updated
Chris Ceman points to a painted depiction of Samford Hall in the letter U. It’s his favorite part of a new mural spelling out “Auburn” gracing…
- Updated
At the Opelika City Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, the board expressed their condolences to the family of Rev. Steven Ca…
- Updated
Detectives from the Opelika Police Department released 10 pink balloons in a memorial Friday marking the 10-year anniversary of the discovery of the remains of unidentified Baby Jane Doe.