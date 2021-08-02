5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $315,900

Charming 5 bedroom/3 bath home with 2-story foyer and covered porch.. The kitchen with island opens to breakfast nook and family room with fireplace. The Owner's Suite offers vaulted ceiling, sitting room, garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, full bathroom, loft and laundry room complete the second floor. The main level features a guest room and full bath, mud room and dinning room.