5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $319,000

This gorgeous 5 Bedroom & 3 Bath home is move-in ready! This home has all of the arm & leg room and characteristics for any buyer. When you enter this residence, you will be welcomed by a formal dining room to your left with paneled finishing and caisson ceilings. The dining room leads into the kitchen supplied with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The great room and foyer all have hardwood, and all wet areas have tile. There is a bedroom and bathroom on the main level. The remaining 4 bedrooms and the king size master is on the 2nd floor. The master is enormous with a giant walk-in closet, jetted garden tub, and tiled shower. This home also has an irrigation system to keep the lawn looking beautiful. Use Tim Gilliespie at Hometown lenders to finance this beauty and receive $1000 towards closing costs!