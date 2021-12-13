We are sure you have never felt more at home than you will experiencing the Yorktown. This bright and thoughtful floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms, a large great room and kitchen area, as well as a flex room off the foyer entrance, ideal for a study, playroom, or home office. The living space on the first floor is connected to a spacious 2 car garage, as well as an easily accessible guest bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, and a full bath right around the corner- perfect for allowing privacy for you and your guests when entertaining company in your home. The kitchen features a large island and plenty of counter space, brand new, stainless steel appliances, as well as a sizable pantry and dining area. The stairs from the foyer lead you up to the intelligent design of the 4 remaining bedrooms, including the beautiful master suite with the largest walk-in closet you could wish for. The master bath offers a large, spa like garden soaking tub and shower combination, as well as a double-vanity sink, with the laundry room conveniently located down the hall for ease. This masterfully designed plan will not leave you in wanting, but instead will surprise you by fulfilling your desires for space, privacy, and luxury all under one roof.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $320,699
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.
- Updated
Opelika City Schools is considering changes to the dress code policy.
- Updated
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Auburn men's basketball will receive a four-year probation while coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.
- Updated
A female pedestrian died early Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway.
- Updated
"Hopefully at some point I get another opportunity, but if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history."
- Updated
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the junior announced on social media Sunday.
- Updated
‘It’s important to remember that Auburn did not get off Friday with a slap on the wrist: Auburn got off with time served.’
Phenix City teen tells deputies a drive-by shooting happened possibly because he owed money for marijuana, report says; his mother arrested
- Updated
A Phenix City woman whose home was the target of a drive-by shooting was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she refused to pre…
- Updated
Four candidates have announced their nominations for the Opelika Ward 3 City Council Seat: Tim Aja, Winford L. Ashmore, Terry Hanners and Sher…
- Updated
“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing.”