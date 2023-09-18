NEW DESIGNER HOME on Lot 143. Est. completion: November. The Eli is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,757 square foot home. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a living room that features vaulted ceilings and large windows. The living area flows into the kitchen and dining room, making the space perfect for entertaining. As you continue through the home, you will find the owner's retreat that features a spacious bedroom, en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and a large walk-in closet. The second, third, fourth and fifth bedrooms can be found across the hall from the owner's retreat. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a jack-and-jill bathroom, as well as bedrooms 4 and 5. The laundry room is located outside of the owner's retreat, conveniently accessible from all bedrooms. On the back of the home is a covered porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining.