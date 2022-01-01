5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $325,000

Beautiful like new home with 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths! Cannaberra floor plan with neutral colors and inviting open spaces! Formal dining room features coffered ceilings and wainscoting. Sparkling white kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, large pantry, perfect spot for coffee bar and huge island with ample seating open to the great room. Great room has a cozy woodburning fireplace and overlooks the large culdesac backyard! There's a good sized bedroom and full bath on the main level as well as drop zone entryway from the double garage. Moving upstairs, you have a full sized laundry room, 3 large guest rooms sharing a full bath and a huge master suite! Master even has a sitting area and a closet that is huge! The ensuite bath has a soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. This one is move in ready! Don't miss out!!