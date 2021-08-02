 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $330,000

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $330,000

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $330,000

This home has all the space you need with 5 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a large island and tons of cabinet space. The kitchen opens up to the spacious living room giving you a convenient open floor plan. The formal dining room boasts coffered ceilings and wainscoting. The large back yard with a privacy fence is a great place to spend time while also enjoying the back patio that has a features a fireplace. Come see this home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert