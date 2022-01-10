 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $331,900

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $331,900

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $331,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home with 2-story foyer and covered front porch.. Large kitchen opens to breakfast nook and family room with cozy fireplace. Master suite offers vaulted ceiling, double vanities and large walk in closet. The main level includes a study/guest bedroom with full bath and dining room with coffered ceilings. Three additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room completes the second floor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert