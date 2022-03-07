 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $340,000

2108 Diane Court Opelika AL 36804 is a 2672+- SFQT single family home built in 2018 sitting on 0.24+- acres. This home offers a spacious floorplan with 5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, media room, large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and the perfect gameday weekend porch. Showings start on Wednesday March 9th, so get with your agent and schedule a time to view this beautiful home. Sellers are offering paint/flooring allowances with an acceptable offer.

