 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $340,900

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $340,900

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $340,900

Charming 5 bedroom/3 bath home with 2-story foyer and covered porch.. The kitchen with island opens to breakfast nook and family room with fireplace. The Owner's Suite offers vaulted ceiling, sitting room, garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, full bathroom, loft and laundry room complete the second floor. The main level features a guest room and full bath, mud room and dinning room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert