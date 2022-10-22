5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $345,000

5 Bedroom 3 Bath Craftsman style home w/ easy access to I-85. Open concept great room & kitchen great for entertaining or family gatherings w/ adjacent covered patio. You'll find a wood burning FP in the great room for keeping cozy on cold winter nights. The large kitchen w/ breakfast area has a large eat at island, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances. Formal dining room has coffered ceiling and wainscoting. You'll also find a nice size bedroom great for your guests. Upstairs you'll find an impressive 24' x 20' master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, en suite bath with garden tub, shower, dbl vanity, water closet and 10' x 12' walk-in closet. 3 more nice size bedrooms offer plenty of room for the kiddos. You'll also find the laundry room upstairs for convenience. Nice, privacy fenced backyard w/ gates on both sides of home, covered patio & kids outdoor gym. All countertops are granite. HVAC is dual-zone. Two 55-gal water heaters & United Hydro water treatment system (softener/filter).