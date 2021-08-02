5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $347,900

1.5 Miles to Tiger Town! GAS! The Cannaberra A plan by Hughston Homes @ Opelika's newest community, Wyndham Village! GUEST SUITE ON MAIN w/ full bath. Spacious Great Room offering gas fireplace that is open to gorgeous Kitchen w/ HUGE island, corner walk-in pantry, SS appliances, & ample cabinetry. Convenient Owner’s Entry w/ built-in shoe, coat, & hat cubbies. Formal Dining Room with designer coffered ceilings and wainscoting. Retreat upstairs to the Luxurious Owner’s Suite offering sitting area, oversized walk-in closet, double vanity, tiled shower with bench, and separate garden tub. Tiled Laundry is located upstairs for convenience. Three additional bedrooms and full hall bathroom. Keyless Entry and more Intelligent Home Technology. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout Main. Double Side Entry Garage. Rounded Corners throughout. Luxury Lighting Package. Hughston Homes Signature Game Day Porch w/ ceiling fan and fireplace, pre-wired for your TV. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request.