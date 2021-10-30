1.5 Miles from Tiger Town! The trendy Hawthorn A plan home at Wyndham Village by Hughston Homes encompasses five spacious bedrooms with an abundance of room for relaxing, entertaining, dining, study and sleep, three luxurious bathrooms, entry foyer, Media Room, and a sleek stylish Kitchen offering a huge island and breakfast area that flows through to the Great Room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room, and Signature Game Day Porch with fireplace pre-wired for your TV. The Guest Suite on Main with full bathroom ensures privacy from upstairs. Upstairs you will find the open Media Room, Luxurious Owner's Suite offering a MASSIVE walk-in closet, double vanity, tiled shower, and garden tub, three additional spacious bedrooms, third full bathroom, and laundry with entry to Owner's Bathroom. The new Hawthorn plan gives off warm ‘designer’ vibes, and with your own personal touch added it will be easy to "stay at home". Virtual Tour available upon request.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $349,900
