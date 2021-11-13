1.5 Miles to Tiger Town! Fiber Internet. Natural Gas! The Hawthorn A plan at Opelika's newest Community, Wyndham Village by Hughston Homes! The trendy Hawthorn plan home encompasses five spacious bedrooms with an abundance of room for relaxing, entertaining, dining, study, and sleep, 3 luxurious bathrooms, entry foyer, Media Room, and a sleek stylish Kitchen offering a huge island and breakfast area that flows through to the Great Room with gas fireplace, Formal Dining Room, and Signature Game Day Porch with fireplace pre-wired for your TV. The Guest Suite on Main with full bathroom ensures privacy from upstairs. Upstairs you will find the open Media Room, Luxurious Owner's Suite offering a MASSIVE walk-in closet, double vanity, tiled shower, and garden tub, three additional spacious bedrooms, third full bathroom, and laundry with entry to Owner's Bathroom. The new Hawthorn plan gives off warm ‘designer’ vibes, and with your own personal touch added it will be easy to "stay at home".
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $354,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.
- Updated
Suni Lee danced her way to a dazzling perfect score and advanced as one of the final six celebrities standing on Monday on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has reopened for business in Opelika, and lifelong costumers couldn’t contain their excitement.
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
- Updated
Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.
- Updated
Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worr…
- Updated
Veteran’s Day is a day to thank and honor our veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service and sacrifices.
- Updated
At the corner of White Street and West Drake Avenue once stood a Depression-era white church that also served as a hub for both the city’s Bla…
- Updated
Five railroad crossing closures led to backed-up road traffic Tuesday in Auburn as railroad operator CSX performed maintenance on the tracks s…
- Updated
Auburn City Schools is working on the plans to rezone the elementary school boundaries to accommodate the addition of the new Woodland Pines Elementary School.