Welcome to our Cannaberra II B Floorplan. So much to Offer with 2907 SF of Well-Proportioned Living Space. Inviting Entry Foyer, Formal Dining Room Boasting Tons of Detail, Spacious Kitchen overlooking Great Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen features Ample Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Appliances & Large Kitchen Island. Walk-in Pantry for Additional Storage. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Floor. Owner’s Entry Features our Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs you will find Large Owner’s Suite with Cathedral Ceilings. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Sinks & Huge Walk-in Closet. 3 Spacious Additional Bedrooms with Great Closet Space. Hall Bath & Laundry Located on the 2nd Floor for Convenience. 2 Car Garage & Our Signature Gameday Patio for Outdoor Entertaining! Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Areas on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. ***Ask about our Included Home Automation***