5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $364,900

Only minutes away from the heart of Auburn, AL! Hughston Homes' newest community, Drake's Landing featuring the Hawthorn B plan! This trendy homesite encompasses five spacious bedrooms with an abundance of room for relaxing, entertaining, dining, study and sleep, three luxurious bathrooms, entry foyer, Media Room, and a sleek stylish Kitchen offering Luxury Lighting and Hardware Package, granite countertops, a huge island and breakfast area that flows through to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Formal Dining Room, and the covered 10x10 patio out back! The Guest Suite on Main with full bathroom ensures privacy from upstairs. Upstairs you will find the open Media Room, Luxurious Owner's Suite offering a MASSIVE walk-in closet, double vanity with Piedrafina countertops, shower, and separate garden tub, three additional spacious bedrooms, third full bathroom, and laundry with entry to Owner's Bathroom. Virtual tour available upon request.