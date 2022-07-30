5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $364,900

Welcome to Drakes Landing - a Hughston Community! Must-see HAWTHORN plan has 2635 energy efficient sqft! Inviting open kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful granite counters, breakfast area, sink WITHIN the large island, and walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with designer coffered ceilings and timeless judges panel with chair rail. Cozy up in the Great room by the wood burning FP! Laundry doesn’t have to be a chore in this tiled laundry room on the 2nd level. The large owner suite on 2nd level includes double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and oversized dual zone walk-in closet! Upstairs has a versatile media room. Guest Bedroom on main level. Owner entry from 2-car garage has convenient drop zone w/ built-in storage cubbies - making mornings a breeze! Intelligent home tech–Keyless Entry, Touchless Video doorbell, control panel, controlled front porch lighting – all connected through 1 app from anywhere.