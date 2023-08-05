COMING SOON! SHOWINGS START 8/4/2023. Charming 5 bedroom/3 bath two story home with study. The two story foyer features a curved staircase. The kitchen with painted cabinets, granite counters, island with breakfast bar and stainless appliances is open to both the formal dining room and the great room. Guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Huge master bedroom with 3 other bedrooms and laundry room is located upstairs. The large master bath with double vanities, separate shower, walk in closet, water closet, garden tub, and linen closet is absolutely perfect.
5 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn staple's menu will remain the same while the new owners plan to bring back lunch hours and open the business on Sundays for the fir…
“I wouldn't open this anywhere else to start, but here, I think it's the perfect spot," says franchise owner Kurt Hayley who was born and rais…
“Bubba set the standard for our department. He was courageous, loyal and passionate about firefighting and the Opelika community," the Opelika…
The South Korea-based manufacturer creates thermal batteries and safety materials.
“This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area that will we…