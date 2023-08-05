COMING SOON! SHOWINGS START 8/4/2023. Charming 5 bedroom/3 bath two story home with study. The two story foyer features a curved staircase. The kitchen with painted cabinets, granite counters, island with breakfast bar and stainless appliances is open to both the formal dining room and the great room. Guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Huge master bedroom with 3 other bedrooms and laundry room is located upstairs. The large master bath with double vanities, separate shower, walk in closet, water closet, garden tub, and linen closet is absolutely perfect.