Better than new! This stunning home welcomes you into a quiet neighborhood. The floorplan is spacious and boasts a lot of extra space. The main level has a formal dining area, a spacious guest bedroom and a full bathroom. The kitchen includes a large extended quartz countertop and living room is open with coffered ceilings. Second floor has 4 bedrooms and a spacious and beautiful media room for movie nights or for entertaining guests with game night. Easy access to I-85, grocery, and shopping! Furniture and appliances are negotiable.