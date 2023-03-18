Better than new! This stunning home welcomes you into a quiet neighborhood. The floorplan is spacious and boasts a lot of extra space. The main level has a formal dining area, a spacious guest bedroom and a full bathroom. The kitchen includes a large extended quartz countertop and living room is open with coffered ceilings. Second floor has 4 bedrooms and a spacious and beautiful media room for movie nights or for entertaining guests with game night. Easy access to I-85, grocery, and shopping! Furniture and appliances are negotiable.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $367,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We probably a week ago just decided to quit talking timetables,” Graba said. “We’re talking day to day.”
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a fraudulent use of a debit card, …
Auburn Public safety is asking residents to be mindful as a “large fire” has broken out in north Auburn near the area of Highway 280 and AL 147 N.
Auburn graduate and Columbus, Ga., native Charity Lawson will be with next Bachelorette for season 20 of the reality television dating show on ABC.
Watch now: See the Auburn cheerleaders beat the Iowa cheerleaders in a liberty pose contest at the NCAA Tournament
BIRMINGHAM — The Auburn men’s basketball team wasn’t the only Auburn team to pick up an exciting win over Iowa on Thursday at the NCAA Tournament.