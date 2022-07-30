 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $369,900

Welcome to Drake's Landing-a Hughston Community! Must-see HAWTHORN plan has 2635 energy efficient sqft! Inviting open kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful granite counters, breakfast area, sink WITHIN the large island, and walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with designer coffered ceilings, timeless judges panel with chair rail. Cozy up in the Great room by the wood burning FP! Tiled laundry room on the 2nd level. The large owner suite on 2nd level includes double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and oversized dual zone walk-in closet! Upstairs has a versatile media room. Guest Bedroom on main level. Owner entry from 2-car garage has convenient drop zone w/ built-in storage cubbies! Intelligent home tech–Keyless Entry, Touchless Video doorbell, control panel, controlled front porch lighting – all connected through 1 app from anywhere.

