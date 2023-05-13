Stylishly Comfortable, our Hawthorn A Plan is sure to feel like Home. Open Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Tons of Detail. Spacious Great Room features Coffered Ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace, offering the Perfect space to Unwind. Open Concept Kitchen w/ Large Island, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Stylish Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances & Walk-in Pantry. Kitchen open to the Breakfast Area. 5th Bedroom and Full Bath are conveniently located on the Main Floor. Upstairs Leads to a Huge Media Room, as a tucked away 2nd Living Space. Well Appointed Owner’s Suite w/ Trey Ceilings & Tons of Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Sinks and Generous Closet Space. Bright & Roomy Additional Bedrooms, Hall Bath & Laundry located near Bedrooms for Convenience. Enjoy Hardwoods throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Perfect for Entertaining & Family Living!