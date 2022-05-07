 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $374,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Brentwood III" Plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision. This is a 2 story 5-bedroom 3 bath home with a formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area open to the family room, guest bedroom with a full bath on the main level. Upstairs you'll find the owners bedroom with a large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and a 3rd bathroom. Estimated completion August 2022!

