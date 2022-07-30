5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $375,700

What an amazing opportunity to live in such a great location! Only 1/2 mile from I85 and Hwy 280, and a mile from Tiger town. This beautiful home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths,wood burning fireplace and an open concept floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The formal dining room with coffered ceilings adds extra detail to this lovely home. The back porch welcomes you to enjoy the peaceful backyard on you porch swing. This one will not last long folks! Come check us out.