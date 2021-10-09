1.5 Miles to Tiger Town! Fiber Internet! Natural Gas Range- This 3,158 square feet gorgeous Cypress B Home by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village has an amazing Guest Suite ON MAIN. Separate Office/Living. Step-up Media Room, Keyless Entry & more Smart Home Tech. Great Room with gas fireplace open to Kitchen offering SS appl, HUGE island, bfast area, & w/i pantry. Owner's Suite w/ separate vanity, tiled shower, garden tub, w/i closet. Owner's Entry w/ built-in cubbies. Frml Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Upstairs Laundry. Spacious Addtl Bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Signature Game Day Porch w/wood burning Fireplace wired for TV! Virtual Tour available upon request.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $379,900
