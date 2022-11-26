Immaculately maintained home that offers new construction without the prolonged wait time! Conveniently located in The Reserve at Wyndham Gates, this 5-bedroom 3-bath is sure to meet your client’s needs. The first floor offers a complete spread which includes a stunning great room, spacious kitchen that has an open concept and allows for endless entertaining or family time, and a butler's pantry. It is also complete with a guest bedroom and full bath. Did I mention the expansive 3-car garage and screened in back porch? Upstairs opens up to loft that is truly multipurpose. You will also find 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, a bathroom and owner’s suite that is sure not to disappoint! It comes equipped with a sitting area, walk-in closet, double vanities garden tub and separate shower. This home is sure to provide the much sought-after wow factor! It is well maintained and ready for its new owners!
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beginning next school year, LaFayette High School will be closed. Its students will attend Valley High until the new consolidated school is completed in 2025.
“I think that was one of the most fun things for us playing at Auburn, was definitely having that family rivalry dynamic,” Daniel Carlson said, as the Carlson kicking dynasty winds down.
Saturday night, just before the alma mater, the students chanted “Cad-dy! Cad-dy!”
The Villas at Dawson Corner, a new housing development geared towards active adults 55 years old and older, will be coming to Auburn in the summer of 2023.
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old work…
Cadillac Williams took the time to meet veteran participants at the start of the annual Iron Ruck on Wednesday morning in Auburn, wishing them luck on their hike to Tuscaloosa.
Suni Lee has gone from the first pitch to the Gjallarhorn.
Auburn police last weekend arrested two suspects who allegedly broke into a home, assaulted a resident and stole money.
With Saturday's win against Western Kentucky, interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is guaranteed a better winning percentage as Auburn's head coach than his predecessor, Bryan Harsin.
Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game.