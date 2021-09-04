1.5 Miles to Tiger Town!! Fiber Internet!! NATURAL GAS! The stunning Belmont B Home Plan by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village! *3 CAR GARAGE*, Full Guest Suite/Office on Main, & Media Room are only a few features that make this plan extraordinary! Energy Efficient Building Materials. Smart Home Technology offering keyless entry & much more! Gorgeous Kitchen offering HUGE island, walk-in pantry, SS appliances, & bfast area. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Spacious Great Room w/ gas fireplace, open to Kitchen. Luxurious Owner’s Suite includes oversized walk-in closet, separate granite vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Upstairs Laundry. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Enjoy HHs' 'Signature Game Day Patio with ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV---perfect for entertainment! Builder Incentives offered with use of trusted lender. Virtual Tour available upon request.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $387,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
Letter to the editor: Does Harsin tell his players that deciding to tackle an opposing ball carrier is 'deeply personal'?
- Updated
Let’s assume, for the moment that there are enough uninfected Auburn football players to take the field on Saturday, Sept. 4. Let’s assume Coa…
- Updated
Auburn football players went to the team chief of staff this week, requesting to have a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game.
- Updated
Opelika restaurant La Cantina has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to ongoing legal disputes over its building, the ownership family announced in a letter to the community Sunday.
- Updated
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
- Updated
"As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban."
- Updated
Davaioun Williams, running back
Smiths Station man indicted on more than 60 charges of crimes against children including sexual torture, rape and porn production
- Updated
A Lee County grand jury indicted a Smiths Station man on 69 felony counts related to crimes of a sexual nature involving children on Aug. 20.
- Updated
Suni Lee checked the calendar to make sure ‘Dancing With the Stars’ wouldn’t make her miss the Iron Bowl.
- Updated
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitioned from in-person learning to virtual learning Tuesday, according to a message on the Lee Coun…