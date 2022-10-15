Immaculately maintained home that offers new construction without the prolonged wait time! Conveniently located in The Reserve at Wyndham Gates, this 5-bedroom 3-bath is sure to meet your client’s needs. The first floor offers a complete spread which includes a stunning great room, spacious kitchen that has an open concept and allows for endless entertaining or family time, and a butler's pantry. It is also complete with a guest bedroom and full bath. Did I mention the expansive 3-car garage and screened in back porch? Upstairs opens up to loft that is truly multipurpose. You will also find 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, a bathroom and owner’s suite that is sure not to disappoint! It comes equipped with a sitting area, walk-in closet, double vanities garden tub and separate shower. This home is sure to provide the much sought-after wow factor! It is well maintained and ready for its new owners!
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $390,000
