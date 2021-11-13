Only a few minutes away from the Heart of Auburn! The Belmont A Home Plan by Hughston Homes at Wimberly Station! 3 CAR GARAGE, Guest Suite/Office on Main, & Media Room are only a few features that make this plan extraordinary! Energy Efficient Building Materials. Smart Home Technology offering keyless entry & much more! Gorgeous Kitchen offering HUGE island w/ Artic Valley granite countertops, walk-in pantry, Stainless Steel appliances, & breakfast area. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Spacious Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace, open to Kitchen. Luxurious Owner’s Suite includes oversized walk-in closet, separate piedrafina carrera vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Upstairs Laundry. Satin Nickel Luxury Lighting and Hardware. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Enjoy sitting on the covered front porch or the 10x10 covered patio out back! Builder Incentives offered with use of trusted lender. Virtual Tour available upon request.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $392,900
