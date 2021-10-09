5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $392,900

1.5 Miles to Tiger Town!! The stunning Belmont B Home Plan by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village! *3 CAR GARAGE*, Full Guest Suite/Office on Main, & Media Room are only a few features that make this plan extraordinary! Energy Efficient Building Materials. Smart Home Technology offering keyless entry & much more! Gorgeous Kitchen offering HUGE island, walk-in pantry, SS appliances, & bfast area. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Spacious Great Room w/ gas fireplace, open to Kitchen. Luxurious Owner’s Suite includes oversized walk-in closet, separate granite vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Upstairs Laundry. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Enjoy HHs' 'Signature Game Day Patio with ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV---perfect for entertainment! Builder Incentives offered with use of trusted lender. Virtual Tour available upon request.