5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $397,900

1.5 Miles to Tiger Town! Fiber Internet! NATURAL GAS!! The Belmont A Home Plan by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village. 3 CAR GARAGE, Full Guest Suite/Office on Main, & Media Room are only a few features that make this plan extra ordinary! Energy Efficient Building Materials. Smart Home Technology offering keyless entry & much more! Gorgeous Kitchen offering HUGE island, walk-in pantry, SS appliances with GAS range, & bfast area. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Spacious Great Room w/ gas fireplace, open to Kitchen. Luxurious Owner’s Suite includes oversized walk in closet, separate granite vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Upstairs Laundry. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Fall in love with Hughston’s Signature Game Day Porch our back w/ wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan, pre-wired for your TV! Virtual Tour available upon request.

