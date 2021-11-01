1.5 Miles to Tiger Town!! The stunning Belmont B Home Plan by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village! *3 CAR GARAGE*, Full Guest Suite/Office on Main, & Media Room are only a few features that make this plan extraordinary! Energy Efficient Building Materials. Smart Home Technology offering keyless entry & much more! Gorgeous Kitchen offering HUGE island, walk-in pantry, SS appliances, & bfast area. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Spacious Great Room w/ gas fireplace, open to Kitchen. Luxurious Owner’s Suite includes oversized walk-in closet, separate granite vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Upstairs Laundry. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Enjoy HHs' 'Signature Game Day Patio with ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV---perfect for entertainment! Builder Incentives offered with use of trusted lender. Virtual Tour available upon request.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $397,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn University official affirmed Monday that the new executive order in Alabama out of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will not affect the school…
- Updated
A jury on Friday found a former Auburn student not guilty of first-degree rape charges, more than three years after his arrest.
- Updated
Shouts of “Save our staff,” “Freedom” and “Let’s go, Brandon” could be heard from the Auburn University quadrant of Toomer’s Corner on Tuesday…
- Updated
The fiery midnight crash of a tractor-trailer and the resulting cleanup halted or slowed down traffic through Auburn on Interstate 85 North th…
Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Central-Phenix City, LaFayette and Tallassee. Be sure and cast your vote before the poll closes at midnight CT Tuesday.
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High goes the distance with IMG Academy, falls in fourth quarter
- Updated
Four-star running back Kaytron Allen ran in the game-icing touchdown with less than a minute left, and IMG Academy survived after getting every bit of the fight it wanted at Auburn High on Friday night.
- Updated
CBS has chosen to feature Auburn’s game at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, the SEC announced on Sunday.
- Updated
Central-Phenix City dominated on all phases on senior night in its 53-7 win over the Oxford Yellow Jackets.
- Updated
A tractor-trailer fire on I-85 northbound has caused traffic to back up around mile marker 55 in Auburn.
‘Opportunity to compete’: Auburn High hosts star-studded IMG Academy hoping to impress the recruiters that always follow
- Updated
National prep powerhouse IMG Academy comes to Auburn this Friday, and along with its highly touted players, the team brings media coverage and recruiters everywhere it goes.